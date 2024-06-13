Fighting back the Plague of Corruption with Cures!

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

God wins, love wins, we've been patient with each other, we've worked really hard to tell these stories, they're not stories, to tell the history. See Plandemic The Musical. I hope you'll go to Austin and see the Premiere of that. Have parties in your own home. It's time I give the last chapter of Plague of Corruption to somebody to develop the medicines and show the proof of every last thing that we have. Last night when I saw the film I decided the man that should have it is General Flynn.

Because what you're gonna see here is shipped at Leidos' expense. Leidos would be that criminal organization! Don't put your hands in that, they're detonating their lipid bots. So please don't go through those things in the airport. They're intended to kill you. But I worked for Leidos, or SAIC. I was the hired gun. I was a contractor. And when I left Frank Ruscetti saved everything. That's the last chapter of Plague of Corruption, when Bobby Kennedy said: Judy, there's something missing. And I said, Bobby, I know you're busy, just read the last chapter, which was: "Maybe there's one last story I should tell you!" We saved everything all the way back to 1970. And here it is. This is the cure for the American people that'll heal every one of those vaccine injuries. Thank you.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/07/2024

