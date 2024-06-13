BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fighting back the Plague of Corruption with Cures!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
218 views • 11 months ago

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

God wins, love wins, we've been patient with each other, we've worked really hard to tell these stories, they're not stories, to tell the history. See Plandemic The Musical. I hope you'll go to Austin and see the Premiere of that. Have parties in your own home. It's time I give the last chapter of Plague of Corruption to somebody to develop the medicines and show the proof of every last thing that we have. Last night when I saw the film I decided the man that should have it is General Flynn.

Because what you're gonna see here is shipped at Leidos' expense. Leidos would be that criminal organization! Don't put your hands in that, they're detonating their lipid bots. So please don't go through those things in the airport. They're intended to kill you. But I worked for Leidos, or SAIC. I was the hired gun. I was a contractor. And when I left Frank Ruscetti saved everything. That's the last chapter of Plague of Corruption, when Bobby Kennedy said: Judy, there's something missing. And I said, Bobby, I know you're busy, just read the last chapter, which was: "Maybe there's one last story I should tell you!" We saved everything all the way back to 1970. And here it is. This is the cure for the American people that'll heal every one of those vaccine injuries. Thank you.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/07/2024

Pastor Rob McCoy: There's no such thing as an autoimmune disease!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/pastor-rob-mccoy-theres-no-such-thing-as-an-autoimmune-disease

Gratitude and Forgiveness: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/all-things-work-together-for-good-but-how-do-you-get-there

Full presentation at ReAwaken America Tour, Detroit, MI: https://rumble.com/v516qwb-dr.-judy-mikovits-dr.-judy-mikovits-speaks-at-reawaken-america-tour.html

Keywords
healthpandemicflynncuresmikovitsgeneral flynnplandemicclay clark
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy