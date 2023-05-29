Google and the World Brain [2013 - Ben Lewis]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.worldbrainthefilm.com Shorter version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLL6vTq2e3g
The most ambitious project ever conceived on the Internet: Google's master plan to scan every book in the world and the people trying to stop them.
Google says they are building a library for mankind, but some say they also have other intentions.