Ursula, smiling, claimed heckler was “lucky” to live in a free country where people can express themselves - then arrested, in Finland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
62 views • 1 month ago

While EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen gave a speech in Finland, a protester shouted slogans opposing her policies. Ursula, smiling, claimed he was “lucky” to live in a free country where people can express themselves.

But within 15 seconds, police dragged the man away. So much for Europe’s version of “freedom of speech.”

Adding: 

Courts over ballots: NATO’s war on dissent in Europe

🔺 Gutsul behind bars

Gagauzia’s elected governor, Yevgenia Gutsul, has been sentenced to 7 years—her “crime” was standing against Moldova’s pro-EU regime. She calls it a political persecution meant to silence her and warn Gagauzians not to vote against the system.

🔺 Dodik targeted for defiance

In Bosnia, Republic of Srpska President Milorad Dodik was sentenced for rejecting the authority of Christian Schmidt—an unelected foreign appointee never approved by the UN. Banja Luka calls Schmidt an occupier, not a representative.

🔺 Romanian candidate erased

In Romania, anti-globalist Georgescu was disqualified from the race via sudden charges over TikTok posts. The timing? Right before the election. A scripted takedown echoing patterns elsewhere.

🔺 Le Pen disqualified at her peak

France’s Marine Le Pen, surging in polls, is now banned from holding office for five years. Her offense? Leading a national opposition to the EU machine. Not defeated—removed.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
