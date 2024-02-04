BREAKING! Trudeau CAUGHT using fraudulent data to impose LOCKDOWNS on Canadians _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Trudeau and his government used "hate science" to dictate pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Dr. Regina Watteel read over the Fisman study and was horrified at the lack of data that the government was using to torture the unvaccinated and now she is not going to shut up about it! Her new book, Fisman's Fraud, details just how corrupt academia can be when it is mixed with politics.