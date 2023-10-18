US Proxy Wars: Israel Gears Up for Gaza Incursion as Initiative Passes to Russia in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine + Middle East for October 17, 2023
- Russia continues overturning what negligible gains Ukraine made during its over 4 month-long offensive in Zaporozhye;
- Russian operations in Avdeevka continue, however no major “offensive” has been announced by Russian military or political leaders;
- Attempts by Russia to exploit possible opportunities along the line of contact are measured, with limitations identified by Russian commanders in stark contrast to Ukraine’s stand-and-fight approach;
- In the Middle East, fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as Israeli military operations continue to target Gaza;
- Israel has taken action to compel Palestinians to evacuate from northern parts of Gaza in what is likely an attempt to seize the territory and prevent a future return by Palestinians to the area;
- Israel’s continued violation of international law and belligerence toward its neighbors is an unsustainable policy that undermines its own self-preservation, like most US proxies;
- Russia and China are in a better position now than ever to advance the two-state solution and are creating a region in which this solution can actually materialize;
