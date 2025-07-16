RT News - July 16 2025 7AM GMT

July 16, 2025

The bloodshed continues in Syria. The UN and Damascus condemn Israel's bombing raids there, calling it all a threat to the nation's sovereignty. That's as Netanyahu says the IDF is fighting for peace. As Donald Trump appeases Zelensky greenlighting more weapons for Kiev, he denies reports Ukraine should attack the Russian capital. That's as his MAGA base splits, with many loyalists now losing faith in the US President. As Trump deals with the fallout of over his flip flopping decisions, Democrats seize the day, blasting Republicans for blocking efforts to release the infamous Epstein files which have now mysteriously been declared as 'nothing to see here'.





