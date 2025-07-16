BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - July 16 2025 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
79 views • 2 months ago

July 16, 2025

rt.com


The bloodshed continues in Syria. The UN and Damascus condemn Israel's bombing raids there, calling it all a threat to the nation's sovereignty. That's as Netanyahu says the IDF is fighting for peace. As Donald Trump appeases Zelensky greenlighting more weapons for Kiev, he denies reports Ukraine should attack the Russian capital. That's as his MAGA base splits, with many loyalists now losing faith in the US President. As Trump deals with the fallout of over his flip flopping decisions, Democrats seize the day, blasting Republicans for blocking efforts to release the infamous Epstein files which have now mysteriously been declared as 'nothing to see here'.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
