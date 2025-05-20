Going Out Same Way He Came In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Subplot Twist: Biden Showed His True Self Decades Ago
* Advanced cancer — how convenient!
* Biden Inc. lies about everything, always. Their business model is built on hoaxes.
* We haven’t seen the real Joe since at least 2019.
* He is being ‘medically retired’ now that their cover-ups are collapsing and crimes are getting exposed.
* There is no one the left won’t 86. It’s just a matter of method and timing.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (19 May 2025)