Bases 153 Misty Klystonik - The Drakness in Cothic Music and Arts - Morgellons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gothic Music and its Art, full of dark mystic art and masonic imagary, I started life as Girl Philip Williams, but soon became Misty Loudamy, or is rearranged A mouldy Misty, which I 100% am with Morgellons. At 18 I feel in love with a song called Butterfly Wings by Machines of Loving Grace. At 19, I became Misty Lorenz (like Edvard-Chaos Theory) so I'm guessing project Monarch for me. 30 years of listening to that album before I heard the lyrics in another song, "Take me home, to where the cross is rose. " I've been gang stalked for at least the past 10 years, just realizing this year that our was that, and not just me being a crazy people magnet. That made me super happy when I realized it, because how much money must they have wasted on me? Fuck'em all. Almost everything I know has come as a result of noticing hidden things in music, and 70s horror films, more specifically Giallo. I'm pretty certain the entire genre was financed by the RCC.