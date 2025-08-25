BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obedience in the Small Things
The Captain Mike Show
The Captain Mike Show
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 3 weeks ago

In this week’s teaching, Captain Mike reminded us that obedience matters — not just in the big moments, but in the small things God places right in front of us. 🙌

Too often, we’re waiting for the “next big thing,” while ignoring the step God has already asked us to take. But Scripture shows us that disobedience shuts doors, while obedience positions us for blessing and breakthrough.

Prophetic words are not just encouragements to tuck away — they are assignments to steward. When God speaks, it’s an invitation to partner with Him in faith and action.

💡 Takeaway: Be faithful with what’s in your hand. Steward the word you’ve been given. Obey God in the moment you’re in — no matter what’s happening in your life. That’s where fruitfulness begins. 🍇

📲 Join us online for our Zoom gatherings (link in bio)
📸 Follow @voyagersministries for more teaching, encouragement, and updates.

#Obedience #Disobedience #FaithfulStewardship #PropheticWord #ObeyGod #VoyagersMinistries #Fruitfulness #FaithInAction #WalkItOut

Keywords
godchristianweekly outreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy