A Prophesied Catholic Devotion for the Latter Days to Fight Totalitarianism

John-Henry Westen





Feb 20, 2023





Praying with the Holy Face of Jesus is a must-know devotional that every faithful Catholic should practice in our fight to save the Culture of Life from communism, socialism, and outright totalitarianism. Now, Fr. Carney’s interview is unlocking the secrets of the Holy Face to the public — revealing the power of this special devotion. The future of the West hangs in the balance, and only a vision of Christ as pure and true as the Holy Face of Jesus can save us. Tune in and experience the frontline fight against totalitarianism with a brand-new episode featuring the Holy Face of Jesus.





