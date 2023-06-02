A project for the Transportation of goods by Unmanned Vehicles was launched in the Arctic by Russia.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A project for the transportation of goods by unmanned vehicles was launched in the Arctic
KAMAZ trucks without a driver transport goods along a 140-kilometer winter road to an oil field. The use of drones will increase the efficiency of logistics and increase the supply of the necessary equipment.
All vehicles are equipped with several types of sensors that build a digital road map, scan objects in the frontal zone, recognize obstacles within a radius of 200 meters, and detect static and moving objects. The unmanned column is controlled using Russian software.