Epic of GIlgamesh tablet VIII&IX
38 views • 6 months ago
Epic of GIlgamesh tablet VIII&IX
Gilgamesh mourns Enkidu's death. He goes to the mountains to see Utanapishtim regarding immortality. He meets scorpion people, who are impressed by his arrival then give him access to the mountain tunnel. He travels for 12 leagues throughout and finds a garden made of precious stones, such as emeralds, lapis lazuli, hematite, ect
