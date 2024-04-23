A San Jose Fire Captain is among 24 arrested in Child Predator Sting Operation

❗A South Bay fire captain is among 24 arrested in a child predator operation. Authorities said several of these suspects are in trusted positions. San Jose fire captain among more than 20 arrested in child predator sting operation.





The Sacramento Sheriff's Office released video of a three-day sting operation centered on Internet Crimes Against Children.





Sheriff Jim Cooper with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said undercover detective posed as children 13-years-old and younger on various social media platforms.





"Suspects often directed these kids to commit sexual acts and-or ask for pornographic material," Sheriff Cooper said.





The operation led to 24 arrests. Several were people in trusted public positions with access to children.





"Arrested a San Jose firefighter who lives here in Sacramento, a Sunday school teacher, a United States Postal service worker," Sheriff Cooper said.





Sheriff's Sergeant Eric Steindorf, assistant commander of the Internet Crimes Against Children team, said 21 law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation.