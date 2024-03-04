Roll up your sleeve for your QUADRIVALENT FLU SHOT at CHEMIST WAREHOUSE, and DON’T ASK WHAT’S IN IT MVI_8790

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The brainwashing push is on again for Australians to get the latest flu shot. Zillions of dollars will be made by pharmacies and BIG PHARMA, while Australians’ immunity and health will be further harmed. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE.