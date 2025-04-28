Smuggled Gospel Tract Helps Believer Reach Hundreds of Thousands for Christ - Helen Todd





Helen Todd was a child living under the iron-fisted tyranny of Soviet Russia when she received a gospel tract smuggled into the country by two American missionaries. The message of Christ’s sacrifice and love transformed her life. Today, she is the vice president of World Missions Alliance, with a vision for bringing the good news of the Gospel to all people, just as it was brought to her. Helen helps people achieve their goals of going on short-term missions and connect with their God-given mission in Christ. Helen explains how critical it is to give Christians the opportunity to experience the Great Commission firsthand and have their hands in the harvest fields. She also talks about how having a mission-mindset starts in the home, with the way we raise our children and live out our lives following God’s commands.









TAKEAWAYS





Are you an active follower of Christ or just a Sunday morning believer? Your children are watching





You get to choose what your kids are going to be exposed to





You can’t completely isolate your children from culture; you have to prepare them to serve in it somehow





No matter how old or how young you are, God hears your prayers





Children can absolutely lead people to Christ just as well as adults can









