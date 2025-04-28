BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Smuggled Gospel Tract Helps Believer Reach Hundreds of Thousands for Christ - Helen Todd
Counter Culture Mom
Helen Todd was a child living under the iron-fisted tyranny of Soviet Russia when she received a gospel tract smuggled into the country by two American missionaries. The message of Christ’s sacrifice and love transformed her life. Today, she is the vice president of World Missions Alliance, with a vision for bringing the good news of the Gospel to all people, just as it was brought to her. Helen helps people achieve their goals of going on short-term missions and connect with their God-given mission in Christ. Helen explains how critical it is to give Christians the opportunity to experience the Great Commission firsthand and have their hands in the harvest fields. She also talks about how having a mission-mindset starts in the home, with the way we raise our children and live out our lives following God’s commands.



TAKEAWAYS


Are you an active follower of Christ or just a Sunday morning believer? Your children are watching


You get to choose what your kids are going to be exposed to


You can’t completely isolate your children from culture; you have to prepare them to serve in it somehow


No matter how old or how young you are, God hears your prayers


Children can absolutely lead people to Christ just as well as adults can



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

World Missions Alliance video: https://bit.ly/42MyzAe


🔗 CONNECT WITH WORLD MISSIONS ALLIANCE

Website: https://rfwma.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WMAlliance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldmissionsalliance/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rfwma


🔗 CONNECT WITH LIMITLESS SPIRIT PODCAST

Website: https://rfwma.org/podcasts/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/limitlessspiritpodcast


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

americagospelchristrussiachristianspersecutionmissionsbelieversmissionarieshelen toddgospel tracttina griffin counter culture mom show
