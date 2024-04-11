BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 2 - Usury and Interest - Finance in Prophecy - Excerpts from "What is Coming" by Lyman E Stowe
Part 2 of the Stowe video series deals with usury and interest from a Biblical perspective and points to it as the root cause of what we are facing today.  Stowe's book was first published in 1896 with updates that take you up to September of 1913...about 2 and half months before the Federal Reserve came into existence. If usury and interest remain in any monetary system, the people remain slaves

biblefiat currencyfederal reservechurchmoneycurrencyusuryinterestfederal reserve notes
