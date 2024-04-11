Part 2 - Usury and Interest - Finance in Prophecy - Excerpts from "What is Coming" by Lyman E Stowe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of the Stowe video series deals with usury and interest from a Biblical perspective and points to it as the root cause of what we are facing today. Stowe's book was first published in 1896 with updates that take you up to September of 1913...about 2 and half months before the Federal Reserve came into existence. If usury and interest remain in any monetary system, the people remain slaves