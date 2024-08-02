F-16s Are DOOMED In UKRAINE: Russia Struck 'KULBAKINO' Air Base and Wiped Out NATO Instructors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Experts noted that after several reputable Western news agencies reported that NATO countries had fulfilled their promise and delivered the first batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, Russia significantly increased the intensity of missile strikes against military facilities of this country, including its air bases. Several reputable Russian telegram channels have also confirmed that American F-16 fighter jets are already in Ukraine. According to them, the Kiev regime and their NATO military advisers have prepared dozens of mock-ups of American fighter jets in order to mislead Russian intelligence............................................
