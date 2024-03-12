The Intro - Roots. Raíces. Racines.

con·cord

noun

1. FORMAL

agreement or harmony between people or groups.

"a pact of peace and concord"

Similar: agreement, harmony, accord, consensus, concurrence, unity

Middle English: from Old French concorde, from Latin concordia, from concors ‘of one mind’, from con- ‘together’ + cor, cord- ‘heart’.





