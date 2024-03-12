The Intro - Roots. Raíces. Racines.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
con·cord
noun
1. FORMAL
agreement or harmony between people or groups.
"a pact of peace and concord"
Similar: agreement, harmony, accord, consensus, concurrence, unity
Middle English: from Old French concorde, from Latin concordia, from concors ‘of one mind’, from con- ‘together’ + cor, cord- ‘heart’.
R.I.P. Grandma Nancy. This one is for you!