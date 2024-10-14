Panic In Taiwan As China's Fighter Jets, Warships Completely Surround It: Invasion Set To Begin?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taiwan called on Beijing to "refrain from military provocations that would jeopardise the peace and stability of the region" after China deployed fighter jets and warships to encircle Taiwan. Beijing said the drills were aimed at sending a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces on the self-ruled island.