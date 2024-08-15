Destroying Our Food

The Hidden Dangers of Commercial Dairy: The Truth About Raw Milk

In this episode, we delve into the critical differences between raw and pasteurized milk, highlighting the health benefits of raw milk and the pitfalls of modern dairy practices. We explore the importance of cows in our food supply, controversies around MRNA vaccines in livestock, and the dangers posed by big agriculture. We also discuss the persecution of organic farmers like Amos Miller and unveil shocking findings about what’s really in some milk vaccines. Learn why raw milk is superior, how it supports overall health, and discover resources to find local raw milk producers. Stay informed and take control of your food choices to foster better health.





























00:00 Introduction: The Importance of Milk













03:26 The Role of Cows in Our Food Supply













04:22 Controversies and Challenges in Farming













04:58 The Truth About mRNA Vaccines in Animals













05:51 Shocking Discoveries in Vaccine Research













10:14 The Impact of Modern Agriculture













13:07 The Campaign for Real Milk













13:46 Raw Milk vs. Pasteurized Milk













18:12 Nutritional Benefits of Raw Milk













20:14 Introduction to Nourishing Traditions













20:35 Global Food Destruction













21:28 US Agricultural Decline













22:19 The War on Food













24:19 Bill Gates and Farmland













25:22 The Benefits of Raw Milk













27:23 Nutritional Value of Raw Milk













33:23 The Dangers of Pasteurization













36:43 Conclusion and Call to Action