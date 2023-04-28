© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fmshl795a
4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】Wayne Dupree: Mr. Miles Guo is not Nostradamus, but he is a truth-teller. You can see his videos from years ago, where he talked about what was coming. Let‘s go! Let more people know about Mr. Guo.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】韦恩·杜普里：文贵先生不是诺查丹玛斯这种“预言家”，文贵先生是一个讲真话的人，你可以看看他几年前的视频，他就谈到了有什么样的事会发生。行动起来，让更多人知道文贵先生的情况吧！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平