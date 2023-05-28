The Sign for the Bride - Part 1 | Video 1 of 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video represents a milestone in the refreshing of our legacy study "The Sign for the Bride."
Featured resource: The Sign for the Bride - Part 1https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
Featuring the sections of Part 1:
Introduction
Stuck in a loop - but WHY?
The Right Tool for the Job
Baptism Reveals - Both Christ AND Antichrist!
Bringing Forth the Brighter Light
The Secret Baptism of II Thessalonians 2 - The Key!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TOS_SignForBrideP1_V1_of_4.mp4
Find our "The Sign for the Bride" video playlist here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLy484zC8t1Lc99I56j3CYg7jCGYB1AzV6
Stream or download the mp3 audio of Part 1 here:
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_BrideSign1.mp3
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com