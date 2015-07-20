[Jul 20, 2015] Is it just an illusion or are we on a small ball after all? (2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've been taking on the challenge of proving we are on a globe. And I must say, it's not proving to be as easy as previously I would have thought. Frankly, when you toss out NASA, the government and military as sources for proof, nearly anything else we can look at on our own, doesn't really seem to support the idea that we are on a globe. I am by no means a "Flat Earther" but I am still very much testing all of this.
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy