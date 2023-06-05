Supreme Court Rules IRS Can Secretly Grab Bank Records of Outside Parties

https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-rules-irs-can-secretly-grab-bank-records-of-outside-parties_5277279.html?welcomeuser=1





Supreme Court Just Ruled IRS Can Monitor Your Bank Account.

💧 This is the water filter system the Ninja has used for 10 years: https://prooneusa.com/?ref=172





🔥 If you want to learn how to crush it during the next real estate crash here is a 70% off sale on the course while the coupon code lasts: https://economic-ninja-learning.teachable.com/purchase?product_id=4684651 🔥





Affiliate links:





💸 If you would like to learn how to start a side hustle / business or buy items for less money 💰 and sell for more then here is a link to my course on how to start a side hustle and to get 50% off use code HALFOFF: https://how-to-start-a-side-hustle.teachable.com/purchase?product_id=4215972









Learn How To Trade Micro Futures (50% Discount Code) from my friend Joe:

https://simplistic-gains-llc-s-school.teachable.com/courses/introduction-to-micro-mini-futures-including-the-secret-trading-methodology-revealed?affcode=1401842_wtxtmmcq





Make money swing trading stocks here is a link:

https://billstenzel.teachable.com/p/dominate-stocks?affcode=240295_vfgp-wrs&coupon_code=TRAVIS





If you want info about storable emergency food for emergencies or a food shortage check this out: https://www.beprepared.com/?rfsn=6745131.41168a





Here is the link to some good Silver and Gold deals ready for delivery: https://doc.silvergoldbull.store/ninja





If you need Gold & Silver Storage check out One Gold Developed By Eric Sprott and APMEX: https://www.onegold.com/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=prospecting&utm_campaign=economic-ninja





Check Out Vaulted For Buying And Storing Allocated Gold At The Royal Canadian Mint: https://vaulted.blbvux.net/gb45jvEconomicNinja





Trezor my favorite way to store Crypto:

https://trezor.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=133&aff_id=7808









Let’s connect:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/TheEconomicNinja/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/ABEsXpEBwRc6FEbyBPk86Z5vnJpR7QrH

Telegram- https://t.me/economicninja

Telegram Chat Ninja Nation: https://t.me/EconNinja

Twitter – https://twitter.com/economyninja

LinkedIn – Economic Ninja

DISCLAIMER: EVENTHOUGH I TALK ABOUT CURRENCIES, CRYPTOCURRENCIES, TOKENS, PRECIOUS METALS, AND OTHER "MARKETS". I WANT TO STATE THAT I AM NOT A FINANCIAL ADVISER. THESE VIDEOS ARE BASED UPON MY OPINION ONLY. YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN TRADING AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.





AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.