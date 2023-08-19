Cities Sacrificed for Beijing: Internet cut to stop live streaming

Eight reservoirs in two districts of Beijing and the Yongding River, the largest river to flow through Beijing, released flood water at the same time, flooding parts of Hebei Province, such as Zhuozhou City, stranding many residents. Staff from Zhuozhou's Emergency Management Bureau admitted to Chinese media that upstream flooding from Beijing had caused Zhuozhou's water level to rise quickly.

The CCP government communicated internally that in order to protect Beijing, where water isn't draining, both Hebei Province and Tianjin City need to protect Beijing and prioritize diverting floodwaters for Beijing. The flood discharge period will last for 8 days and 23 hours.