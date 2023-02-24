© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meanwhile in Australia...anyhow, have a 5th booster.
171 views • 02/24/2023
Meanwhile in Australia, they are still murdering people with the poison, scaring the bejesus out of vulnerable people and demonising the unvaccinated.
Get your 5th booster!!!
Protect Grandma!!!
More like murder grandma...
