Zeeve Talk Show with Biconomy: How AA in Rollups is Transforming Blockchain Interactions

This talk show is a discussion between Ghan Vashishtha, Cofounder & CTO, Zeeve, and Rhic Chowdhury, Head of Sales and BD, Biconomy. The domain experts and leaders of their respective enterprises dive deep into “How AA in Rollups is Transforming Blockchain Interactions.” Let’s begin.





(0:11) Ghan starts by introducing Zeeve as a Rollup as a service (RaaS) provider and that Zeeve was a Web3 Infrastructure provider for the past four years before taking the RaaS route a few months ago. He continues to talk about how Zeeve automated rollup deployments on four major rollup framework providers - Polygon CDK, zkSync, OP Stack, and Arbitrum Orbit. Ghan then talks about Account Abstraction (AA) Biconomy and its integration with Zeeve RaaS and yields the stage to Rhic Chowdhury.





(2:11) Rhic starts by introducing himself and Biconomy and how Biconomy’s goal has been to improve the user experience of Web3 since its inception in 2019. He speaks about how Web3 has not been user-friendly despite the recent Defi summer and NFT boom, and this is where Biconomy brings in AA to improve UX. Rhic then talks about the boom of rollups in the second half of 2023, and he believes that 2024 is the year of rollups and L2 solutions.





(5:15) Ghan then talks about Zeeve’s focus on serving as many rollup customers as possible quickly. He then avers that rollup customers often request gasless and good UX and asks Rhic to describe AA in detail.





(6:01) Rhic talks about how AA essentially means abstracting away the private key and the account. He dives into talking about paymasters and externally owned accounts and dives deeper into answering the asked question.





(10:22) Ghan then responds with his perspective on UX and talks about rollup implementation for a few gaming and Defi customers of Zeeve. He follows through to ask a question about use cases and trends Biconomy is noticing in the industry currently.





(10:58) Rhic answers this question by saying AA is a general-purpose technology at its core and how Biconomy has clientele in gaming, social applications, banks, defi, and many others who use AA. He then dives deeper into answers about session keys and other caveats.





(15:05) Ghan and Rhic discuss the use cases, trends, and differentiating factors between Biconomy and other AA providers.





(15:44) Rhic mentions that Biconomy is one of the only players that has built the entire stack for AA and ERC-4337, meaning Biconomy has its own smart contracts, wallets, bundles, and paymasters. He elucidates the key features in this answer.





(18:39) Ghan then asks Rhic how he sees the enterprise ecosystem reacting to the nuances of gas fees.





(19:08) Rhic starts to speak about Bicnomy’s partnership with JP Morgan that was forged more than two years ago and how his experience working with other enterprises was in this response. He also foreshadows projects with Mercedes and teases a few more upcoming partnerships with Biconomy.





(20:20) Rhic mentions how regulated entities like JP Morgan and others cannot showcase gas fees in their balance sheets as they are still considered crypto. He provides brilliant insights into gas fees and how it is seen in 2024.





(21:42) Ghan and Rhic speak about the partnership between Biconomy and Zeeve. The duo then shared a few closing lines and concluded the talk show.





