© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔺 World Impact News - Episode 22: The Power of Pyramids & Messages from Venusians with Rob Potter 🛸✨
📅 Featuring Rob Potter - Exploring Pyramids, Venusians & Pleiadean's
In this fascinating episode of World Impact News, we welcome Rob Potter, a renowned UFO researcher, contactee, and spiritual teacher, to discuss the power of pyramids, messages from the Venusians, and connections to the Pleiadean's. 🌌🔺
🔹 Guest: Rob Potter
Rob Potter has spent decades researching extraterrestrial contact, advanced energy technologies, and spiritual transformation. He shares first-hand experiences and profound insights about Venusian and Pleiadian guidance for humanity’s evolution. 🚀🔮
🔹 The Power of Pyramids
🔺 Pyramids are energy amplifiers that can influence healing, consciousness, and planetary vibrations.
🔺 Ancient civilizations used pyramid structures to harness cosmic energy and spiritual awakening.
🔺 Rob Potter reveals how pyramid technology is still being used by ET civilizations today.
🔹 Messages from the Venusians & Pleiadean's
🛸 Venusians are highly evolved beings believed to be guiding Earth's spiritual transformation.
🌟 Pleiadean's are advanced star beings who share wisdom about consciousness, energy, and planetary ascension.
📡 Rob Potter discusses his experiences with ET contact and their messages for humanity.
📌 Timestamps & Highlights
⏳ 00:00 - Intro 📢 Overview of today’s episode
⏳ 02:10 - Meet Rob Potter 🎙️ His journey into extraterrestrial research
⏳ 06:40 - The Power of Pyramids 🔺 Energy amplification & ancient wisdom
⏳ 12:20 - Who Are the Venusians? 🛸 Messages from higher-dimensional beings
⏳ 18:15 - The Pleiadian Connection 🌟 How they assist Earth’s ascension
⏳ 22:50 - Rob Potter’s Research & The Promise Revealed 🌍 The truth behind ET contact
⏳ 27:30 - Final Thoughts & Q&A 🤔 Audience questions & expert insights
🚀 Why Watch?
✅ Learn how pyramids amplify energy & consciousness
✅ Explore messages from Venusians & Pleiadean's
✅ Get exclusive insights from Rob Potter’s UFO & ET experiences
✅ Discover groundbreaking information from The Promise Revealed website
📢 Subscribe & Stay Updated!
Don’t miss out on future episodes! Hit LIKE 👍, SUBSCRIBE 🔔, and share this with anyone interested in extraterrestrial contact, energy healing, and pyramids!
🔗 Learn More About Rob Potter & His Work:
🌐 Website: https://thepromiserevealed.net/
#Pyramids #Venusians #Pleiadians #RobPotter #ThePromiseRevealed #ExtraterrestrialContact #UFOs #WorldImpactNews 🔺🛸✨