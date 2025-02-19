🔺 World Impact News - Episode 22: The Power of Pyramids & Messages from Venusians with Rob Potter 🛸✨

📅 Featuring Rob Potter - Exploring Pyramids, Venusians & Pleiadean's

In this fascinating episode of World Impact News, we welcome Rob Potter, a renowned UFO researcher, contactee, and spiritual teacher, to discuss the power of pyramids, messages from the Venusians, and connections to the Pleiadean's. 🌌🔺





🔹 Guest: Rob Potter

Rob Potter has spent decades researching extraterrestrial contact, advanced energy technologies, and spiritual transformation. He shares first-hand experiences and profound insights about Venusian and Pleiadian guidance for humanity’s evolution. 🚀🔮





🔹 The Power of Pyramids

🔺 Pyramids are energy amplifiers that can influence healing, consciousness, and planetary vibrations.

🔺 Ancient civilizations used pyramid structures to harness cosmic energy and spiritual awakening.

🔺 Rob Potter reveals how pyramid technology is still being used by ET civilizations today.





🔹 Messages from the Venusians & Pleiadean's

🛸 Venusians are highly evolved beings believed to be guiding Earth's spiritual transformation.

🌟 Pleiadean's are advanced star beings who share wisdom about consciousness, energy, and planetary ascension.

📡 Rob Potter discusses his experiences with ET contact and their messages for humanity.





📌 Timestamps & Highlights

⏳ 00:00 - Intro 📢 Overview of today’s episode

⏳ 02:10 - Meet Rob Potter 🎙️ His journey into extraterrestrial research

⏳ 06:40 - The Power of Pyramids 🔺 Energy amplification & ancient wisdom

⏳ 12:20 - Who Are the Venusians? 🛸 Messages from higher-dimensional beings

⏳ 18:15 - The Pleiadian Connection 🌟 How they assist Earth’s ascension

⏳ 22:50 - Rob Potter’s Research & The Promise Revealed 🌍 The truth behind ET contact

⏳ 27:30 - Final Thoughts & Q&A 🤔 Audience questions & expert insights





🚀 Why Watch?

✅ Learn how pyramids amplify energy & consciousness

✅ Explore messages from Venusians & Pleiadean's

✅ Get exclusive insights from Rob Potter’s UFO & ET experiences

✅ Discover groundbreaking information from The Promise Revealed website





🔗 Learn More About Rob Potter & His Work:

🌐 Website: https://thepromiserevealed.net/





