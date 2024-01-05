Steve Kirsch
Dec 30, 2023
This is the most important interview I've ever done.
You will learn that 95% of the COVID deaths in hospitals were caused by the hospital protocols, not COVID.
That it was the COVID shots, not COVID, responsible for 8X increase in code blues per shift as well as a 4X increase in hospitalization rates.
And more...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4482jt-nurse-gail-macrae-reveals-stunning-facts-about-the-covid-vax-and-protocols.html
