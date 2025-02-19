BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is this a good time to buy a truck (for your RV Trailer)?
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
45 views • 6 months ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/is-this-good-time-buy-a-truck-for-your-rv-trailer


Is this a good time to buy a truck (or SUV) for your new (or existing) RV Trailer? Of course, when I say "rv trailer", I'm talking about travel trailers and 5th wheel trailers. Both are great options for the "RV Lifestyle!"


In my video, and post at https://rvacrossamerica.net/is-this-good-time-buy-a-truck-for-your-rv-trailer I discuss the current (early-Spring 2025) truck/SUV buyers market.


Executive summary: The outlook for buyers is mixed as vehicle sales (in general) are UP, but so are inventories and time on the dealers lots. I will say that dealers are definitely negotiable AND manufacturers ARE applying significant INCENTIVES to help part YOU from YOUR hard earned dollars.


In my video, I also share a VERY inspiring BRIEF video clip from a recent hike my buddy and I did in Zion National Park - and there's MUCH more to come in the near future to share RV Life with you here in Southern Utah!


Al


Keywords
rvrv liferv travelis now a good time to buy a truckis now a good time to buy an suvtow vehicle buying tips for rv buyers and owners
