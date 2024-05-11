'Surfing the Waves of Fear' HIGHTIDE - 'FAILURE OF FEAR'

The Latest New EPIC - music video By "FAILURE OF FEAR" is here !

Hey viewers, something a bit different to the usual content on my channel. Aside from the 'End of the New World Order' doom & gloom, here's an awesome music-video featuring some of the best ever surfing highlights of all time, with an original 'FAILURE OF FEAR' hard rock guitar solo track that kicks some serious ass. Kick Back, Watch & ENJOY!!

"Why not take a short break from the information war?"

Music-Video By : "FAILURE OF FEAR"

A Brief Description - From Jaws and Mavericks to Puerto Escondido, Shipstern Bluff, Nazaré, and Todos Santos, the surfers in this music-video have set a new standard when it comes to riding giant waves. The riding of a spectacular 78-foot wave in Nazaré, Portugal, is the biggest wave ever surfed and was entered into the Guinness World Records.