Forsake Not the Torah

Music: This is a very catchy song of the scripture Proverbs 6:20-23 "My son, keep your Father's Commandments, and do not forsake the Torah of your mother. Bind them to your heart forever; tie them around your neck. When you go, it shall lead you; when you sleep, it shall watch over you; and when you awaken, it will meditate with you. For the Commandment is a lamp, and the Law a light; and reproofs of instruction are a way of life."