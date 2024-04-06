© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EASTER in NORWAY!
Here is a short look at the sounds and the feel of Norway this Easter Sunday 2024. I attended Easter Services at Oslo's Domkirke for the very first time.
This beautiful church has been around for a long while and it was packed with the faithful for the service.
Enjoy our show!