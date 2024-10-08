The Dedication to Truth No Matter What

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Veritas Publishing - Dr. David R. Hawkins
Apr 2, 2024 Spiritual Intention
A clip from the April 2004 lecture, Emotions and Sensations.
Dr. Hawkins begins this wonderful lecture with a recapitulation of the purpose of all the lectures and his books. He shows the seriousness and dedication that it takes to transcend the ego. To be dedicated to the Truth at all costs
As he said," On the calibrated levels of consciousness, Truth and God and Divinity are at the top of the chart; the ego is at the bottom of the chart."
Full lecture through our streaming service: https://veritaspub.com/streaming-product-information/
Explore the podcast