Did Hollywood predict the Hawaii "Wildfires" ? - 2012 (2009)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Movie is called 2012, it's from 2009.
It shows Hawaii in flames.
I came across this on the spudgypang4 channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwThp4LG5tpG/
Movie plot:
It's the end of the world and only a select few millionaires were warned while the rest of the people are left to fend for themselves. Writer Curtis is one such man who struggles to save his family.
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1