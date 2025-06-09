BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jesus ,The Righteous One, The Creating One
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
2 views • 3 months ago

6/8/2025

Hebrews 1:8-14  Jesus the Righteous One, The Creating One

Intro: God created Humans after His own image and angels to serve and to glorify God and as messengers of His purposes.  Humans were created to have fellowship with God and be co-regents and to have dominion over the earth and to reproduce after their kind.  Angels are not co-regents with God and cannot reproduce. There is a set number of angels.  Humans continue to increase every day.  Hebrews compares the two…Humans and angels.  

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
