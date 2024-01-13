Dr. Vliet & Ann Vandersteel - 01.10.24 - NATTOKINASE – IS IT BEING USED SAFELY?

Nattokinase has been lauded as the wonder supplement to cure the effects of the COVID spike protein. Many famous medical freedom doctors are pushing this OTC supplement without doing blood work for their patients first. This is proving dangerous. Dr. Lee Vliet explains.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.