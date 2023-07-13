Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 12





▪️In the Kreminna sector of the front, fierce fighting continues near Tors'ke.





Despite the deployment of additional enemy forces, Russian troops have reached the eastern outskirts of the village.





▪️Near Bakhmut, Russian troops launched a successful counterattack near Klishchiivka after bringing reserves into the battle.





By the end of the day, the zone of control at the heights west of the village had been significantly expanded.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, the AFU unsuccessfully tried to attack in the direction of Vodyane.





Thus the enemy is trying to secure transportation routes to Avdiivka, which have fallen under Russian artillery fire control.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy is constantly trying to attack, taking advantage of the superiority in manpower.





Despite this, Russian units are successfully holding the Pryyutne-Staromaiors'ke defense line.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops continue to counterattack near Robotyne.





In recent days, almost all positions previously occupied by the AFU in this sector of the front have been retaken.





▪️In the Kherson direction, Russian troops are launching artillery and air strikes on AFU positions near the Antonovsky bridge.





In general, the islands in the Dnipro delta are in a grey zone as neither side can confirm control over these territories.





▪️Russian forces struck multiple AFU military facilities in Odesa region.





Fuel and ammunition depots in the areas of Malodolyns'ke and Chornomorsk were hit, as well as AFU positions on Zmiinyi Island.