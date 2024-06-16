China presented an Animated Video on the Destruction of an US Aircraft Carrier Strike group (AUG) of the US Navy

China presented an animated video on the destruction of an aircraft carrier strike group (AUG) of the US Navy

The footage shows half a squadron of Hong-6J bombers of the PLA Navy launching Yingzi-12 anti-ship missiles at an American AUG.

The missiles, having overcome the enemy's air defense system, turn the American aircraft carrier into a sinking Titanic.

Adding: Construction of Chinese military ships is in full swing at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai.

They are building 13 large surface ships for the Chinese Navy.