Parasites & Microbes | Dr. Raman Gokal

In this lecture, Dr Raman discusses:





Parasites and microbes inhabit our body and have become a major source of chronic diseases cancer and mortality, which In the last 5 covid- era/years, have exponentially exploded. There are solutions - the key is maintenance of one’s immunity.





We are now facing a major assault on mankind and all life on planet earth; this is NOT natural – it’s by design and with a sinister intent. The last 5 ‘covid’ years have seen an escalation of chronic diseases, cancer; all-cause mortality has risen sharply. If it’s all by design, who is behind this and what is their agenda? Simply put, its population reduction, total control, transhumanism and AI. We are in WWIII – not fighting in the trenches but bio-warfare and technology. Some of the means that have been used in this bio-warfare are parasites, microbes, vaccines – amongst a host of other approaches.





Parasites are widespread in the animal kingdom and have evolved independently from free-living forms hundreds of times. Many types of helminth including flukes and cestodes have complete life cycles involving two or more hosts. Protozoa such as Plasmodium, Trypanosoma, and Entamoeba, trichomonads are endoparasites. They cause serious diseases in humans for examples, malaria, sleeping sickness, and amoebic dysentery.





There are many natural solutions to the above deadly scenario. These include nicotine(ameliorates venom induced spike protein problems by blocking nicotine receptors), correcting mineral and vit deficiencies (Zn, Cu, VitD etc). Good organic diet, improving the microbiome, thorough parasitic cleanses (antiparasitic agents Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine have shown to cure cancer), infra-red saunas etc.

Life-style maneuvers that come free from Nature – meditation, proper breathing, movement and exercise, grounding and being in Nature, taking in sunlight (esp sunrise and sunset,). Other maneuvers will be discussed.





The bottom line is that mankind needs to wake up from its ‘induced slumber and mind control’, inform oneself and others and fight this nefarious agenda.





Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.