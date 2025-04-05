Cuba: Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko took part in the ceremonial launch of the first UAZ vehicle assembled in Cuba

Dmitriev's visit to the US is over.

This video:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko took part in the ceremonial launch of the first UAZ vehicle assembled in Cuba

He also previously stated that Russia plans to move on to implementing a project to organize a taxi fleet in Cuba.

He noted that the Russian side will transfer 50 Moskvich cars for that purpose, and that the necessary decisions on financing the project have already been made