Hannah Faulkner and Brandon Tatum | BREAKING THE CHAINS: Exposing the Left’s Manipulation
2
170 views • 7 months ago
In a time of cultural confusion and political deception, this show cuts through the noise with bold truth and unapologetic faith. Hosted by Hannah Faulkner and featuring Brandon Tatum, we tackle the biggest issues facing America today—exposing the manipulation of the black community by the Democratic Party, confronting the masculinity crisis and the breakdown of the family, and standing firm in the fight for life, faith, and freedom.Show more
From the war on truth to the rise of feminism, LGBTQ agendas, and the need for revival, we hold nothing back. With insightful commentary, real conversations, and a commitment to putting God first, this show is a wake-up call for those ready to stand for what’s right and reclaim the values that built this nation. Faith. Family. Freedom. The fight starts here.
FOLLOW AND WATCH:
