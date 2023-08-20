Government Provided Drinking Water is Making Disaster-Stricken Maui Residents Sick!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Aug 18, 2023
DON'T DRINK THEIR PROVIDED WATER!
They want to kill whoever is left!
No survivors = no inheritance of the land!
Getting sick when you are already extremely stressed and traumatized can kill folks!
mirrored from Rumble
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HesjyAmidWum/
