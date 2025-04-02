RT News - April 2 2025 2PM GMT

April 2, 2025

Three Russian energy facilities are hit within 24 hours by Ukrainian drones, leaving more than a thousand people without power. Russian officials say the targeting is deliberate - and a violation of the US - brokered partial ceasefire. We get an exclusive first-hand account from an Australian journalist, who says he saw Kiev's troops setting up shop inside civilian buildings and even religious sites. US trade partners worldwide hold their breath ahead of Donald Trump's massive tariff onslaught - aimed at restoring America's so-called golden age, at the expense of other nations.









