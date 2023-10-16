© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acceptance Speech: Republican Jeff Landry wins Louisiana Gov Race, toppling 8 yrs of Dem rule
Trump endorsed candidate ran on a populist agenda after serving as the state’s Attorney General
John Solomon, Just the News, wrote:
Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry was projected Saturday night to win Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, ending eight years of Democrat rule in a state where Donald Trump’s endorsement carried a big influence.
Landry finished the top vote getter in the jungle primary, and was projected to capture more than 50% of the vote, according to The Associated Press.
“Thankful beyond belief. I’m ready to get to work for Louisiana!” Landry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he was declared the winner shortly before midnight.
Landry captured Trump’s coveted endorsement and had created a strong profile in the state while serving as attorney general. He helped file several landmark lawsuits, including one against the Biden administration that successfully challenged federal agency-sanctioned censorship on social media.