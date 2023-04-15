THE STORM... The QFS and Sweeping Change

QFS: Global Financial Change is here This is history-in-the-making. So, buckle up… things are happening and it’s gonna get bumpy.. but keep your peace.

Without doubt, the next few months are going to be crazy for Humanity… shocking even… as we move away from the oligarchy-operated banking system, internet, and industry into the new quantum financial system. But be certain, the “powers that be”, those manipulating the population through world systems, don’t want to let go and aren’t going quietly. What we see next will be confusion and disorder. We'll see pandemonium at the top of the worlds systems; the top tiers of the oligarchy pyramid. Some of you may experience it; others may not. At times we may feel like we are in the twilight zone; that the world has gone crazy. This is to say, those running the systems, the oligarchs, are no longer able to hold power or implement control and are about to be in an all-out panic-mode. The word “lunacy” comes to mind. This is history-in-the-making. So, buckle up… things are happening and it’s gonna get bumpy. But rest assured. This is a controlled burn. Who the evil power-mongers are… what they are and what they’ve done will all be made known. Covert actions, activity in underground tunnels, malicious acts, crimes against humanity, medical tyranny, and all such things from the global cabal will be exposed. Beginning this year… soon…All this information will become known and made public. But the oligarchs don’t believe for one minute they have failed. Even as the illegal arrest of the president has or will set off a domino effect concerning systems that have already been put in place, people will rise up and all the lies will come out. Oddly enough, out of arrogance, they won’t even care about their exposure because they don’t believe they have already lost the war. But they have already failed and the guilt of corruption and treachery has already been proven and will all come out openly. But still… peace be with you. The plan is in motion. So everything will come to light. Under the Quantum Financial System… the QFS… Global currencies will be switched to a combination of gold, crypto, and digital that is controlled by centralized AI and blockchain technology systems. The US dollar will partially collapse, but will remain in power, despite what you may be hearing about BRICS. As we’ve seen, some banks will fail, but other will stay to collaborate and cooperate in the restructuring of financial systems. Keep your peace; everything is under control. The QFS is not ready right now to be rolled out, but will be once the oligarchs are dealt with. Around the first of July this year, one sector will be implemented. It will be done in multiple layers of different systems in the Netherland’s. The Netherlands are in the system but it’s not active yet because there are some political challenges and there are still three oligarchs that hold some power there. But these things will be resolved soon.

