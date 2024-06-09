2 Corinthians 10:1-6 Dealing with Spiritual Warfare

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 10:1-6 with a message entitled: Dealing with Spiritual Warfare.

This message looks at what we need to do in dealing with the spiritual battle we face as believers. There is the battle of and for the mind. We need to take our thoughts captive into the obedience of Christ.

Another key to dealing with the warfare is getting into the Word of God and letting the Word get into us.





