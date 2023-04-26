SAVE MONEY - Cool Your Shipping Container Without Power - Cheap Ventilation & Cooling Ideas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the inside of your Shipping Container as hot as the surface of the sun? In the summer is it to hot to use or does it condensate so bad it rains inside? Here is a cheap passive way to cool and ventilate your shipping container.
Full Length Video https://youtu.be/pZAg0m9H7jg
Louvers - https://amzn.to/3V5DyXi
Metal Hole Cutter - https://amzn.to/3Lb3pIQ
Nanoparticle Paint Additive - https://amzn.to/3HgA8vk
Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5