In Gaza now, it’s worse than ethnic cleansing Centre Stage (mirrored)
92 views • 04/17/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English

https://youtu.be/h5CpuPEgLJU?si=oVZH_Toy-DVp9Oja

25 Feb 2024 #IsraelWar #IsraelHamasWar #Israel

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Ilan Pappé. He’s an Israeli historian and professor at the University of Exeter. Pappé is known for his outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian question - drawing both praise and criticism. He’s the author of several books including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", in which he challenges the traditional Israeli narrative over the establishment of Israel in 1948.


In today’s episode, Pappé discusses the dangers of the Zionist ideology and its impact on Israel and Palestine, the historical context of October 7, and his vision for a one-state solution.


Dareen Abughaida is a principal presenter at Al Jazeera English.


#Palestine #Gaza #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Israel #IsraelHamasWar #GazaWar #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps



jerusalem israel palestine genocide apartheid georgia gaza starvation famine abby martin bds land grab ethnic cleansing settlers pledge intifada hunger empire files amnesty international eviction thef gaza fights for freedom
