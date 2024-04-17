In Gaza now, it’s worse than ethnic cleansing Centre Stage (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/h5CpuPEgLJU?si=oVZH_Toy-DVp9Oja
25 Feb 2024 #IsraelWar #IsraelHamasWar #Israel
In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Ilan Pappé. He’s an Israeli historian and professor at the University of Exeter. Pappé is known for his outspoken views on the Israeli-Palestinian question - drawing both praise and criticism. He’s the author of several books including "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine", in which he challenges the traditional Israeli narrative over the establishment of Israel in 1948.
In today’s episode, Pappé discusses the dangers of the Zionist ideology and its impact on Israel and Palestine, the historical context of October 7, and his vision for a one-state solution.
Dareen Abughaida is a principal presenter at Al Jazeera English.
