How Will You be Dressed when the 3 Days of Darkness Comes? 3-8-24@ 9:29am Shared 3-10-24

A Word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the 3 days of Darkness and of how will you find yourself dressed when it arrives.

***Verse correction. It's Philippians 4:19 not 4:13 I quoted near the end. ******



Exodus 10:21-23

21 And the Lord said unto Moses, Stretch out thine hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt, even darkness which may be felt.

22 And Moses stretched forth his hand toward heaven; and there was a thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days:

23 They saw not one another, neither rose any from his place for three days: but all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.





Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Mailing address:

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320





Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Questions:

[email protected]





Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Bitcoin bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84







Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist

Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry

Telegram Channel (Comments off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e